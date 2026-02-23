São Paulo watermelon plantings advance as weather shifts

Watermelon plantings in the state of São Paulo advanced throughout February, according to Hortifrúti and Cepea. Sowing in producing regions began in mid-January after the main crop season concluded.

Initial field preparation and crop establishment were supported by hot and dry conditions, allowing operations to proceed without major constraints. In the second half of January, the weather shifted to heavy rainfall and higher temperatures. In the Marília region, growers moved planting forward to the last week of January due to concerns that frequent rains could interfere with fieldwork.

In Itápolis, Oscar Bressane, and Presidente Prudente, planting activities proceeded without major climatic impacts. However, in Itápolis and Presidente Prudente, some growers only began planting in the first week of January, although initial plans targeted late December, due to labor shortages during the year-end holiday period.

In Marília, rainfall slightly above the February average has supported crop development due to the regular distribution of precipitation. In Oscar Bressane, despite preventive spraying for phytosanitary control, rainfall above the seasonal average combined with higher temperatures has increased thrips incidence. This may affect quality in the first harvested batches in that region.

Regarding supply, watermelons from São Paulo are expected to return to the domestic market by the end of the month. Harvest has begun in initial areas in Marília, although volumes remain limited at this stage.

