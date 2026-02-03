Historic milestone for Dutch apples in the Chinese market

The first container of Dutch apples arrived at the port of Shanghai last week. These were Tessa apples from the grower cooperative FruitMasters. The arrival marks a special moment: for the first time, Dutch apples have been granted commercial access to the Chinese market. The import became possible after China approved the export protocol for Dutch apples in May 2025.

The container was ceremonially opened upon arrival, a customary act that underlines the importance of new trade flows. For the Dutch fruit sector, access to China offers strong potential, as the country has a rapidly growing market for high-quality fresh fruit. Demand for healthy, safe, and traceable products aligns well with the strong image of the Dutch agricultural sector.

Sequel to already successful export of pears

According to Fabien Dumont, Director Sales International at FruitMasters, this step is a logical continuation of the long-standing cooperation FruitMasters already has in China: "The introduction follows years of preparation and mutual trust. Our experience with Conference pears has proven FruitMasters to be a reliable and consistent partner for Chinese relationships. With Tessa, we are taking another strategic step to contribute to healthy food and wellness in China."

First Tessa apples arrive in China

Tessa apple positioned in premium segment

With the first shipment, the Tessa apple variety is now being introduced in China. Developed for the premium segment, the apple is known for its sweet taste and firm bite. Its deep red colour and uniform appearance align with consumer preferences in China, where premium fruit is often given as a gift, particularly in the run-up to the Chinese New Year.

Photo right: Tessa tasting in Chinese supermarket

Special Tessa gift box for Chinese New Year

Phased sales via selected shops:

The first volumes will be offered in limited editions through selected premium retailers. In this way, FruitMasters aims to closely monitor quality during the introduction phase while further developing cooperation with buyers. The apples come from cultivation that meets the highest Dutch standards for food safety, quality, and traceability. An official event is planned in Beijing later this month, with representatives of the Dutch embassy also in attendance.

New phase for Dutch fruit exports

With the arrival of this first container, Dutch fruit growers are taking the next step in strengthening their position in the Chinese market. Demand for high-quality and distinctive fruit varieties is expected to increase further in the coming years.

