Brazil seeks new Italy route for Santa Catarina fruit exports

The Port of Itajaí has started discussions to establish a new shipping route with the Port of Cagliari in Italy, aimed at expanding fruit exports from the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina to the European Union. The talks follow higher export costs linked to surcharges imposed on Brazilian products over the past year and reflect efforts by producers and port authorities to diversify logistics options and export destinations.

Bananas are one of the main agricultural products in Santa Catarina, with production concentrated along the North Coast, the Itajaí Valley, and other northern and southern regions of the state. Until now, exports have relied on a limited number of international routes. The Port of Cagliari, located in Sardinia, is being assessed as a potential entry point to the European market, with the aim of improving cost efficiency and access.

According to the Port of Itajaí administration, the opening of alternative shipping routes is intended to reduce dependence on congested or higher-cost corridors. Recent changes in global trade conditions, including tariff adjustments in 2025, have increased the need for flexibility in export logistics to maintain market access for regional fruit production.

The initiative is positioned within a wider Brazil–Italy cooperation framework focused on trade between Mercosur and the European Union. The proposed model includes a two-way route. Itajaí would serve as an export hub for bananas and other tropical fruits, while Cagliari would facilitate shipments of Mediterranean products to Brazil.

Italian federal lawmaker Fabio Porta, involved in the discussions, stated that the Port of Itajaí could operate as a link between South America and Europe. Further details, including possible memorandums of intent and technical cooperation agreements between the ports of Itajaí and Sardinia, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Port of Itajaí remains focused on containerised and refrigerated cargo, with fruit exports forming a core part of its activity. For producers in Santa Catarina, the development of an additional route to Europe could support continued access to international markets under changing trade and logistics conditions.

Data on containerised cargo handled at the Port of Itajaí during the first 11 months of 2025 indicate the relevance of reefer shipments within the port's operations, reinforcing its role in fruit export logistics.

Source: Porto de Itajaí / DatamarNews