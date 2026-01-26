South Africa signs port cooperation agreement with Antwerp-Bruges

South Africa's state-owned freight and logistics company Transnet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Port of Antwerp-Bruges International and the Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center to support the development of the country's port system.

The agreement sets out a framework for cooperation focused on port operations, digitalisation, sustainability, infrastructure planning, and regional corridor development. The aim is to improve logistics performance and support South Africa's role in regional and international trade flows.

Under the MoU, the partners will collaborate on the transfer of operational practices, technical training, benchmarking, and advisory services intended to strengthen institutional capacity across Transnet's port and logistics divisions. The cooperation also covers sustainability policies linked to energy use, environmental management, and social transition, alongside infrastructure and corridor development initiatives.

Transnet Group Chief Executive Michelle Phillips said the agreement aligns with the company's current port modernisation plans. "This partnership comes at a critical time as we accelerate the modernisation of our ports and strengthen South Africa's position in regional and global trade. Through this collaboration, we will leverage global best practices in order to strengthen our ports' strategic position as gateways for regional and international trade.

"Our Reinvent for Growth Strategy (R4G) seeks to modernise, expand and optimise our ports through strategic investments and partnerships," Phillips said.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The cooperation areas outlined in the agreement include managerial, operational, strategic, and governance advisory support, sustainability strategy development, port operations and digitalisation, corridor development and foreign investment programmes, as well as training and skills development. The parties have also agreed to establish a Joint Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

According to Transnet, the collaboration is intended to support long-term capacity building within South Africa's port system through structured engagement with international port operators and training organisations.

Source: SA News