EU Mercosur agreement faces delay as trade imbalance weighs on fruit and vegetable sector

The European Parliament has approved a resolution requesting a legal opinion from the Court of Justice of the European Union on the compatibility of the EU-Mercosur agreement with EU treaties. This move could significantly delay the final approval of the deal.

In the fruit, vegetable, flower, and plant sectors, the trade balance remains clearly negative for the European Union. In 2024, Mercosur exports to the EU under chapters 6, 7, and 8 reached 902,072 tonnes, with a total value of approximately 1.185 billion euros. By contrast, EU exports to Mercosur totaled 236,776 tonnes, valued at 334 million euros.

This results in a trade gap of 851.036 million euros in favor of Mercosur, with one notable exception. Chapter 6, covering live plants and flowers, shows a positive balance for the EU of 24.511 million euros.

Within Mercosur, Brazil plays a dominant role. It accounts for 91 percent of EU fruit and vegetable exports to the bloc and represents 72 percent of EU imports from Mercosur. Argentina follows with 26 percent of imports. The data is based on Eurostat figures processed by Fepex.

In vegetables, covered under chapter 7, the trade balance shows a deficit of 115.726 million euros for the EU. Argentina is the main exporter in this category, particularly in legumes, garlic, and a group of other vegetables that includes eggplants, peppers, and mushrooms. On the EU export side, Brazil is the primary destination, with cooked vegetables representing the largest group, followed by garlic and potatoes.

Fruit trade, classified under chapter 8, also remains clearly in Mercosur's favor, with a deficit of 759.821 million euros. EU imports from Brazil are especially significant in group 0807, which includes melon, watermelon, and papaya, totaling 278,249 tonnes. This is followed by group 0804, covering pineapple, avocado, and mango, with 195,115 tonnes, and group 0805, citrus, with 187,902 tonnes.

While group 0807 represents the highest import volume, group 0804 leads in value terms, reaching 308.056 million euros.

On the export side, the EU's largest fruit category by volume is pome fruit, with 136,796 tonnes shipped to Mercosur. This is followed by berries at 47,724 tonnes, stone fruit at 33,644 tonnes, and citrus at 18,257 tonnes.

With the approval process now dependent on a ruling from the Court of Justice, the future of the EU-Mercosur agreement remains uncertain, particularly in sectors where trade imbalances and producer concerns continue to shape political debate.

For more information: www.fepex.es