Dry winter increases rodent pressure in Kashmir apple orchards

An extended dry spell and an unusually snowless winter are affecting apple orchards in Kashmir, prompting growers to apply uncommon practices to limit rodent and wildlife damage. The Valley has experienced nearly four months of dry weather with minimal snowfall, conditions that farmers say have increased activity by rats, porcupines, and other rodents targeting apple tree roots.

According to growers, reduced soil moisture has altered rodent behaviour, pushing pests into orchards in search of food. As a response, some orchard owners have begun loosening and removing soil around the base of trees to expose roots, a practice not typically used in the region. Growers explain that this makes it harder for rodents to burrow undetected and access the root system.

"We have never had to do this before," said Ghulam Nabi Lone, an apple farmer from north Kashmir. "The prolonged dry conditions have pushed rodents into orchards. By clearing soil around the trunks, we are trying to prevent them from damaging the roots."

Farmers report that exposed roots reduce hiding spaces and act as a deterrent to pests. In parallel, additional protective measures are being implemented. Many growers have started wrapping tree stems with protective materials to limit damage from porcupines and wild boars, which have been entering orchards more frequently during the dry period.

"The soil has become loose due to lack of moisture, making it easier for rodents to reach the roots," said Nisar Ahmad, an orchardist from Sopore. "We are now covering stems and digging around trees to protect them not only from rats but also from porcupines and wild animals."

Agriculture specialists in the region caution that the ongoing dry conditions could affect orchard performance beyond pest pressure. They note that dry soils can increase root stress, making trees more vulnerable to damage and potentially influencing plant health and yields in the upcoming season.

"Dry soil conditions expose roots to stress, making them easier targets for rodents. If this trend continues, it could adversely affect crop health and yields in the coming season," experts warned.

Apple production is a central component of Kashmir's rural economy. Growers indicate that the return of regular snowfall and improved soil moisture would help reduce pest activity, stabilise orchard conditions, and support crop development ahead of the next harvest cycle.

