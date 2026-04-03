Pest pressure and disease reduce tomato greenhouse yields in Paraná

In Northern Paraná (PR), Brazil, producers of greenhouse-grown tomatoes with year-round production continue to report higher pest pressure, particularly from whiteflies and leafminers. This follows drier weather conditions in previous months, along with some cases of bacterial canker as humidity increased during March.

Between January and February, hot and dry weather in the region favoured the incidence of whiteflies in the fields and, consequently, geminiviruses. However, the impact was mitigated as, in the 2026 season, growers invested more in resistant or tolerant varieties to the virus to limit production losses.

Dry conditions also increased pressure from leafminers, requiring more frequent pesticide applications for effective management. From March onwards, higher rainfall volumes reduced pest incidence in the fields. However, according to surveyed agents, the presence of whiteflies remains high, mainly due to soybean harvest activity in the region.

The increase in humidity led to cases of bacterial canker, a disease affecting the plant's vascular system, causing leaf burn or wilting. As a result, crops more affected by geminivirus and bacterial canker recorded average yields of around 350 boxes per thousand plants. In areas with limited impact, yields reached between 450 and 500 boxes per thousand plants.

Source: HFBrasil