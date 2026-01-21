Costa Rica pineapple supply tight after weather losses

Adverse weather has affected pineapple production in Costa Rica, resulting in crop losses that are being reflected in global markets. Market sources report that heavy rainfall, high temperatures, and disease pressure limited production during 2025, with low availability expected to continue into early 2026. Some market participants anticipate a possible improvement later in the year.

Similar production issues have also been reported in Ecuador and Panama. Recent industry estimates indicate that output across these origins is 15 to 30 per cent below historical norms, depending on the country and assessment period.

According to Demelza Knight, weather and crop researcher at Expana, "The end of 2024 and start of 2025 were unusually wet, and pineapples in Costa Rica are typically vulnerable to prolonged moisture during these growth stages. Heavy rainfall between January and April may have increased disease incidence and reduced growth, possibly impacting the harvest at the start of 2025. Continued excess rainfall during the flowering period from April to June could have damaged flowers or disrupted pollination, potentially lowering yields for the ongoing harvest".

Market sources report that irregular weather patterns disrupted natural growth cycles. As a result of persistent rainfall, some growers were unable to achieve intended planting levels. This has lowered output expectations and contributed to a supply shortfall that is expected to extend into the first quarter of 2026, with some participants expecting supply conditions to ease in the second or third quarter.

The reduction in Costa Rican production has affected pineapple availability across multiple regions, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. Costa Rica supplies around 90 per cent of pineapple imports into North America, according to market sources.

Some sources indicate that demand for fresh pineapples remains firm. However, higher prices linked to limited supply have reportedly led to reduced consumption in certain markets.

In the processing segment, sources report that pineapple juice stocks in Costa Rica are nearly depleted and are expected to remain limited until the next harvest cycle begins in March. Market participants also anticipate a potential decline in pineapple juice demand due to low availability and elevated pricing.

In blended juice applications, some sources note that orange usage was reduced during 2024 and 2025 because of high prices and was replaced with pineapple. With current market conditions, sources expect pineapple use to be scaled back in favour of orange and mango, which are currently priced more competitively for juice processors.

