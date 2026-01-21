Chile fruit and nut exports reach record US$8.63 billion in 2025

Chile's foreign trade expanded in 2025, with fruit, vegetable, and nut exports contributing to record export values, according to the Chile Foreign Trade Report published by the Research Department of the Undersecretariat for International Economic Relations.

Total Chilean exports reached US$107.004 billion in 2025, a 7.9 per cent increase compared to 2024. Within this total, the fruit sector recorded foreign sales of US$8.63 billion, up 1.3 per cent year on year and the highest level on record for the sector.

Fresh cherries remained Chile's leading export fruit, generating US$3.38 billion in sales and accounting for 39 per cent of total fruit export value. The performance of the fruit sector was also supported by shipments of hazelnuts, walnuts, avocados, lemons, kiwis, blueberries, apples, almonds, nectarines, clementines, chestnuts, sarsaparilla, pomegranates, tangerines, and cranberries.

Nut exports featured prominently among non-traditional goods. Hazelnuts and walnuts were listed among the main drivers of growth within non-traditional shipments, alongside avocados and frozen blueberries. Total non-traditional exports closed 2025 at US$47.044 billion, an increase of 7.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

Processed fruit and vegetable products also contributed to export growth within the broader food category. Food industry exports reached US$13.61 billion in 2025, representing a 6.1 per cent increase and the highest annual level reported. Within this category, products included frozen blueberries, apple juice, raisins, and dried plums.

Organic food exports reached US$397 million in 2025, up 19.6 per cent compared to 2024. Growth in this segment was linked to higher foreign sales of organic berries, among others.

In December 2025 alone, Chile's total exports reached US$11.285 billion, marking the highest monthly export value recorded. Fruit and nut shipments formed part of this end-of-year export flow, which typically benefits from seasonal demand patterns in key destination markets.

At the end of 2025, traditional goods accounted for 56 per cent of total exports, while non-traditional goods, including fruit, vegetables, and nuts, represented 44 per cent. Record shipment levels in non-traditional categories underline the continued role of horticultural products within Chile's export portfolio.

