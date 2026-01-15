Suspension of imports of fruit and vegetables from third countries

Following the publication of the decree suspending the imports of fruit and vegetables from third countries containing residues of substances banned in the EU, the Union of French Importers of Fresh Fruit and Vegetables (CSIF) is alarmed by a measure that "runs counter to European rules on the free movement of goods and health regulations" and affects no less than 56% of the volume of fresh fruit and vegetables imported into France. According to CSIF, the decree misses its target because it does not benefit French producers.

"20% of the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables sold in France"

"This decree directly impacts 56% of the volume of fresh fruit and vegetables imported from third countries, which represents around 20% of the total consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables in France," explains CSIF. These products complement French production and "ensure diversity and continuity in the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables available to consumers." In this respect, CSIF deplores the fact that a significant proportion of the range of fresh fruit and vegetables available to consumers has been discredited."

© Fedor Kondratenko

An "extraordinarily short" implementation period

"There is total uncertainty," adds Véronique Le Bail, general delegate at CSIF. "The text is vague, so we are extremely worried, and full of inaccuracies in terms of application that are "already disrupting supply chains." The timetable for implementation is considered to be far too short. "We know how to lower MRLs with sufficient lead time, and we have had self-monitoring procedures in place for a long time, but what about products transported by boat or those that need to go through a ripening room?" Véronique Le Bail adds that some of the French companies that import also produce abroad.

"We are not asking for anything other than harmonization at the European level"

CSIF also points out that the European rules governing these products are determined by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and have been in place for several years. Importers of fresh fruit and vegetables and their producer partners are fully committed to certified quality control procedures, and products from third countries must comply with the rules in force in the European Union before they can be marketed there. "We are not asking for anything other than harmonization at the European level," explains Véronique Le Bail.

"Our members already import only fruit and vegetables that comply with the legislation in every respect"

"CSIF agrees with the position expressed by its French production colleagues, in favor of harmonized production and marketing rules at the European Union level, with no national provisions penalizing French operators. "Our members and their grower partners have not waited for the French government to produce and import fruit and vegetables that comply in every respect with the legislation," according to Philippe Pons, president of CSIF. "They even go through multiple agronomic, social, and environmental certifications. In a troubled agricultural context, the announcement effect sought by this decree misses its target. Not only does it not benefit French producers in any way, and may even put them in difficulty on their export markets, but it also needlessly penalizes French importers who are making a virtuous contribution to widening consumer choice."

Faced with this situation, CSIF made an urgent appeal to the Council of State on January 13th, with the aim of suspending the implementation of the text as quickly as possible, as well as a 2nd appeal on the merits, to maintain the alignment of regulations in force on the French market with those of the European Union.

