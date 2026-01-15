Ready-to-use avocado a new product for the big retail and H&R channels

The Marca fair in Bologna, held on 14 and 15 January, was chosen for the launch of a high-value-added product in the sector of exotic fruits of national origin. On this occasion, Masseria Fruttirossi presented the prototype of the new raw and 100% Italian avocado pulp. Dario De Lisi, the company's sales manager, illustrated the characteristics of the product, focusing on the combination of local raw material and advanced preservation technologies to meet new market demands.

© Masseria Fruttirossi Srl

The Apulian company, already a leader in avocado production, currently manages around 40 hectares of avocado cultivation in the province of Taranto, where 80% of the plants are dedicated to the Hass variety. The choice of this cultivar appears to be strategic, as it is highly appreciated by the market and also guarantees optimal yields when it comes to the processed product.

"The idea was born to simplify fruit handling by eliminating the cleaning and preparation phases," explains De Lisi. "We are aware of the opportunity that this fruit offers, driven by the need of consumers to have a ready-to-use product that does not have to be pitted or peeled. The product is conceived as a versatile base, ready to be savoured au naturel or used in different recipes. Our avocado pulp allows room for imagination in the kitchen. Consumption - which shows a constant upward trend - and the high quotations of the fresh fruit offer significant opportunities for those producers who also want to focus on processing.

© Masseria Fruttirossi Srl

Maintaining the organoleptic quality of the pulp is entrusted to the HPP (High Pressure Processing) process, a technology that involves cold treatment using high pressure. The packaging, which is being finalised, consists of a vacuum format specially chosen to allow this type of processing. "The weight is currently being defined, but we are thinking about 150-180 g packs. Shelf-life tests indicate an estimated shelf-life of 20 days, with a full test picture expected in the next few days. The aim is to provide an 'Open, Season and Savour' product that combines convenience with the quality of Apulia's short supply chain."

As far as the commercial strategy is concerned, the debut on the market is planned for February through the big retail trade, while the introduction to the catering channel is planned for a later date, with larger weights currently being studied to meet the needs of the food service sector.

Masseria Fruttirossi attended Marca (Bologna, 14-15 January 2026): Hall 19 - Stand A 47.

