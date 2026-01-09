United Kingdom gains share in Peruvian blueberry exports to Europe

The British market is increasing its share within the export mix for Peruvian blueberries, consolidating its role as a European destination at a time when demand in the region is increasingly organised through logistics hubs and retail programs with defined delivery windows.

Recent data show that the United Kingdom accounts for 5,25% of Peruvian blueberry exports. This points to a rise in shipments to the British market during a season marked by tighter competition for export windows and a need for consistent supply.

This development fits within a broader adjustment of Peru's blueberry positioning in Europe. As Europe strengthens its role as the second-largest trading area for Peruvian blueberries, the United Kingdom is emerging as a market capable of supporting programs and absorbing volume, provided fruit condition, logistics compliance, and sizing meet requirements.

The UK market is typically linked to retail programs with clearly defined consumption periods. When its share increases during a specific season, it indicates active demand and a degree of purchasing stability during that timeframe.

For Peruvian exporters, this structure provides an operational advantage. A destination market with established programs supports more precise planning and helps spread volume across markets, particularly when buying behaviour in other destinations slows or becomes concentrated in specific weeks.

The growth of the British market is taking place within a European framework where the Netherlands continues to play a central role as a logistics hub. This structure supports redistribution across the continent and contributes to the ongoing supply of markets such as the United Kingdom.

In operational terms, the combination of a strong hub and a destination with program-driven demand supports volume movement with fewer logistical constraints. This remains relevant in a category where transit times and adherence to schedules have a direct effect on turnover, pricing, and commercial outcomes.

The increase in UK participation indicates that Europe is becoming a broader component of the Peruvian blueberry export strategy, beyond the Netherlands' role as an entry and redistribution point. While this creates additional options within the continent, it also places greater emphasis on consistency, as European markets respond quickly to disruptions in quality or continuity.

Overall, the United Kingdom is becoming a more established destination within the European portfolio for Peruvian blueberries, contributing to a more diversified regional positioning when program conditions are met.

Source: Blueberries Consulting