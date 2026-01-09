Egypt expands table grape exports to the United Kingdom

In 2025, Egypt expanded its exports of table grapes to the United Kingdom, setting a new record, according to EastFruit.

During the first 10 months of the year, the United Kingdom imported 37.3 thousand tons of Egyptian table grapes with a total value of more than US$105 million. This volume was 24% higher than the results recorded in both 2023 and 2024, establishing a new peak for Egyptian grape shipments to the UK market.

© EastFruit

As a result, the United Kingdom became Egypt's main destination for table grape exports in 2025, overtaking the Netherlands and Russia. Since 2021, Egypt has consistently ranked among the top three suppliers of grapes to the UK, behind South Africa and Spain. In the 2023–24 season, Egypt accounted for 11% of total UK grape imports, while by the end of the first 10 months of 2025 its share had increased to more than 15%.

The UK grape market operates on a year-round import basis, with monthly volumes typically ranging between 16 and 30 thousand tons. Supply sources shift throughout the year. South Africa dominates shipments from January to March, followed by India and Chile in April and May. June is traditionally the peak month for Egyptian grapes, when their market share exceeds 80%. In July, Spain and Italy usually enter the market alongside Egypt, while from August to October, European supplies take the lead. Imports in November and December are largely sourced from Peru and Brazil.

© EastFruit

In 2025, delayed harvests in Spain and Italy altered this pattern. The later start of the Spanish and Italian seasons allowed Egypt to maintain a leading position in the UK market beyond June and into July. During that month, Egypt exported a record 15.7 thousand tons of table grapes to the United Kingdom.

These July volumes contributed substantially to Egypt's total shipments over the year and were a key factor behind the record export performance to the UK market in 2025.

Source: EastFruit