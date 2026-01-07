Kyrgyzstan increases banana and citrus imports in 2025

From January to October 2025, Kyrgyzstan increased imports of both bananas and citrus fruits, according to data from the National Statistical Committee. Ecuador and China further strengthened their positions as the country's main suppliers.

Banana imports reached 33,092 tonnes, valued at USD 26.9 million, compared with 29,836 tonnes worth USD 21.8 million in the same period of 2024. Ecuador remained the dominant supplier, exporting 28,458 tonnes valued at USD 22.3 million, up from 25,943 tonnes worth USD 18.5 million a year earlier.

China also expanded banana shipments, increasing volumes to 2,737 tonnes from 1,982 tonnes year-on-year. By contrast, imports from Russia and Kazakhstan declined. India recorded a sharp rise in supplies, reaching 229 tonnes compared with just 22 tonnes in 2024. South Korea and Uzbekistan entered the market as minor suppliers, while Turkey ceased banana exports to Kyrgyzstan in 2025.

Citrus fruit imports also grew, totaling 22,048 tonnes valued at USD 16.1 million, up from 18,887 tonnes worth USD 13.2 million in January–October 2024. China remained the leading supplier, exporting 14,754 tonnes valued at USD 10.9 million, representing a 53% increase from 9,630 tonnes worth USD 6.9 million a year earlier.

In contrast, citrus imports from Turkey and Pakistan declined significantly. Russia increased shipments to 1,241 tonnes from 328 tonnes year-on-year, while Iran also supplied higher volumes, totaling 1,004 tonnes. Smaller quantities were imported from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Tajikistan. Egypt and Turkmenistan, which supplied citrus fruit in 2024, were absent from the market during the January–October 2025 period.

