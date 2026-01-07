Colombia and Ghana discuss direct maritime trade route

The Vice President of Colombia, H.E. Francia Elena Márquez Mina, has led a business delegation to the Port of Tema to discuss maritime and trade cooperation with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. The visit formed part of a three-day state tour aimed at strengthening South-South cooperation and was hosted by Tebon Zumah, Acting Director of the Port of Tema.

Talks focused on moving beyond diplomatic engagement towards practical cooperation in infrastructure and logistics. A key proposal discussed was the establishment of a direct maritime route linking major Colombian ports with Ghana. At present, cargo flows between the two regions often rely on transshipment routes via Europe or North America, adding time and cost to trade.

"We are here to transform historical maritime routes, once associated with the transatlantic slave trade, into modern channels of prosperity, partnership, and mutual development," Vice President Márquez Mina said during the visit.

According to reports, the Vice President also proposed a memorandum of understanding to formalise cooperation between Colombian ports and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. This would provide a framework for collaboration on port operations, logistics, and trade facilitation.

As part of Colombia's Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen ties with Africa, Vice President Márquez Mina invited GPHA leadership to attend the African Trade Forum, which Colombia plans to host in March 2026. The forum is intended to support trade dialogue and cooperation between African countries and Latin America.

The visit concluded with a tour of key facilities at the Port of Tema. The delegation visited MPS Terminal 3, a container terminal handling international cargo, and the Fruit Terminal, where operations related to perishable products were reviewed. Both Colombia and Ghana have export interests in fresh produce and other perishable goods, making logistics and cold chain handling relevant areas for future cooperation.

The discussions highlighted interest from both sides in improving maritime connectivity and exploring logistics solutions that could support trade flows between West Africa and Latin America.

