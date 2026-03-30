Brazil secures Turkey route to maintain agricultural exports

Brazil has concluded sanitary negotiations with Turkey to maintain access to Turkish port infrastructure as an alternative route for agricultural exports.

The agreement allows Brazilian cargoes affected by disrupted export routes to move through Turkish ports for onward shipment to markets in the Middle East and Central Asia, without requiring transit through the Persian Gulf.

According to Brazil's Agriculture Ministry, the route was already in use, but new sanitary requirements introduced by Turkey for products under veterinary control required formal alignment. "To avoid disruption to export flows, a Veterinary Health Certificate was negotiated for products subject to veterinary controls in direct transit through the Republic of Turkey or for temporary storage before onward shipment to another country or vessel," the ministry said.

The certificate enables goods, including animal-origin products, to transit or be temporarily stored in Turkey before continuing to final destinations.

Under the arrangement, Turkish ports will remain available as an alternative logistics corridor for Brazilian exports, supporting continuity of trade flows.

"The measure provides greater security and predictability for Brazilian exporters at a time of instability on international routes and reinforces the Agriculture Ministry's efforts to keep Brazilian agricultural trade operating," the ministry said.

Source: Globo Rural / DatamarNews