EU Parliament backs safeguard clause for Mercosur imports

Members of the European Parliament have approved a safeguard clause linked to the EU–Mercosur agreement aimed at addressing potential negative impacts of imports from Mercosur countries on the EU agricultural sector.

The Parliament's position was adopted on Tuesday with 431 votes in favour, 161 against, and 70 abstentions. Negotiations with the Council on the final text of the legislation are scheduled for 17 December.

The draft regulation outlines how the EU could temporarily suspend tariff preferences on imports of certain agricultural products considered sensitive, from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, if these imports are judged to be harming EU producers.

Under Parliament's position, the European Commission would be required to launch an investigation when imports of sensitive agricultural products rise by an average of 5 per cent over three years, compared with the 10 per cent annual threshold proposed by the Commission. MEPs are also calling for shorter investigation timelines, reducing the general period from six to three months and from four to two months for sensitive products, to allow safeguards to be applied more quickly.

Parliament also adopted an amendment introducing a reciprocity mechanism. This would require the Commission to initiate an investigation and apply safeguard measures where there is credible evidence that imports benefiting from tariff preferences do not meet standards equivalent to those applied to EU producers in areas such as environmental protection, animal welfare, health, food safety, or labour protection.

Gabriel Mato, Parliament's standing rapporteur for Mercosur, said the vote reflected broad political support for a compromise that strengthens safeguards for EU farmers and provides clearer implementation rules. He added that these elements would be defended in upcoming negotiations.

Bernd Lange, Chair of the International Trade Committee, said the inclusion of safeguard measures provides an additional layer of protection within the agreement and described it as a practical response in the current global trade context.

The safeguard clauses are intended to form part of both the EU–Mercosur Partnership Agreement and the EU–Mercosur interim Trade Agreement. These agreements still require signature and ratification by the European Parliament, with signature expected later this month.

The EU is Mercosur's second-largest trading partner in goods. EU exports to Mercosur countries amounted to €57 billion in 2024. In services, the EU accounts for around one quarter of Mercosur's total trade, with EU service exports to the region reaching €29 billion in 2023.

