Orange juice producer adds pension fund as minority shareholder

Citrosuco has announced that the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) will join its shareholder group, following the completion of a transaction that results in PSP Investments holding a minority stake in the company. After the closing, Citrosuco's shareholders will include Grupo Fischer, Votorantim S.A., and PSP Investments.

According to Citrosuco, PSP Investments brings experience in agricultural and natural resource investments, including permanent crops. The company stated that this participation supports its long-term plans in orange production and processing.

Mario Bertoncini, CEO of Citrosuco, said: "We are pleased to welcome PSP Investments as a strategic partner." He added that the new shareholder aligns with the company's long-term investment approach and business objectives.

© Citrosuco

Marc Drouin, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Natural Resources at PSP Investments, commented: "Our investment in Citrosuco reflects PSP's confidence in the long-term potential of the food and agriculture sector and our commitment to responsible investing."

Citrosuco reported that it is carrying out an orchard expansion programme focused on areas near São Paulo's citrus belt. The company indicated that this programme aims to increase the share of company-grown fruit used in its operations and to support production planning over the long term.

The company also outlined its activities in product and process development, including the use of autonomous technologies and citrus-based ingredients. In 2022, Citrosuco launched Evera, a division focused on citrus-derived ingredients such as essential oils, aromatic fractions, and fibre products. Evera operates manufacturing facilities in Brazil and the United States and supplies ingredients to customers in the food, beverage, flavour, and fragrance sectors.

Citrosuco stated that sustainability remains part of its operational framework. The company reported that all company-grown fruit is certified under international sustainable agriculture standards and that it is implementing programmes related to water and energy efficiency. It also referenced the development of carbon-credit initiatives linked to orchard management and land-use practices.

According to the company, the new shareholder structure is intended to support Citrosuco's ongoing activities in orange production, processing, and related value-added segments.

© CitrosucoFor more information:

Citrosuco

Email: [email protected]

www.citrosuco.com.br