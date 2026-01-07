“We are less of a middleman and more of a facilitator across the entire chain”

Parallel Fresh has been operating since August. The import company, which specialises in grapes, citrus, and soft fruit, is part of Fresh Hub Group and operates from the Ridderkerk business park. "From this strategic location, we expect to create a stable sales channel to the rest of Europe. We aim to bring customers closer to the source. We have deep roots in the field and full control from cultivation to shelf," says Carel Jacobs of Parallel Fresh.

The group was founded in 2009 in the UK under the name Parallel UK. From these small beginnings, it grew into an international group with sales offices in several countries. At the heart of the grower-owned organisation is its direct connection to cultivation. "What sets us apart is that we receive the product directly from our growers. That makes us less of a middleman and more of a facilitator."

© Parallel Fresh"At its core, the company belongs to the growers themselves," Carel explains. "This enables direct access, shared values, and a common focus on quality. Retailers and distribution partners speak directly to growers about prices and conditions, while we facilitate the process from order to delivery. Transparency is key here. Our customers see where the product comes from, how it has been grown, and how the financial settlement takes place. We are, therefore, more of a facilitator of an entire chain."

To achieve this, Parallel Fresh works globally with its own growers and strategic partners in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, India, South Africa, Namibia, Egypt, and Morocco, among others. "Our structure combines the best of both worlds. Direct access to reliable growers and flexible logistics, fully tailored to the needs of European retailers and foodservice. In this, the Dutch branch has deliberately been set up small to grow step by step. That takes time. You have to position yourself and establish the right partnerships. That is not always easy, but with the right mindset, it will not be a problem."

Asked about the current situation in the grape market, Carel says it was very difficult about three weeks ago. "But last week it felt like we were seeing more movement in the market, although still at significantly lower levels than last year. Grapes are an ongoing product, around 52 weeks a year, but at the moment, the combination of oversupply and sometimes lower quality is not ideal."

Nevertheless, Parallel Fresh sees this as part of its growth path. "Retailers are becoming increasingly demanding, which is exactly why we started this business. To guarantee quality and, in particular, reliability. Fruit is a natural product and cannot always be 100%, but with Parallel Fresh, we find quick and effective solutions together, because we want to be more than a trading company. We want to be a platform to expand the offering with products that deliver added value."

