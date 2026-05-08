Egyptian agricultural exports reach 3.7 million tons in 2026

Agricultural export volumes from Egypt reached approximately 3.7 million tons since the start of 2026, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

Data compiled by the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine showed citrus accounting for the largest export category at around 1.7 million tons.

Fresh potato exports reached approximately 748,000 tons, while sweet potato exports totalled around 140,000 tons.

Other export volumes included approximately 91,000 tons of fresh and dry beans, 45,000 tons of fresh onions, 39,000 tons of strawberries, 19,000 tons of tomatoes, and 17,000 tons of fresh garlic.

Guava exports reached around 10,000 tons. Export shipments of pomegranates and mangoes were also recorded, although volumes were not disclosed.

According to officials, export performance continued to be supported by compliance with international quality and plant health standards.

The ministry said agricultural quarantine services, central reference laboratories, and external agricultural relations teams continued supporting export operations during the season.

Source: Cairo Scene