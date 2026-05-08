Daily Amsterdam-Nairobi perishables freight flights launched

KQ Cargo has launched seven weekly flights between Amsterdam and Nairobi, Kenya, to increase flexibility and strengthen cargo connections into Africa.

According to KQ Cargo, the revised schedule is designed to position cargo closer to key African markets through Nairobi, supporting faster and more consistent shipment access across the airline's network.

© Kenya Airways

The flights will provide both freighter and belly cargo capacity for products including perishables.

KQ Cargo said the increased frequencies are also intended to improve turnaround times and expand available capacity.

The airline is further using Nairobi as a central hub to strengthen its cargo network across Africa.

Source: Logistics Update Africa