Mango, pomegranate, and citrus imports undergo phytosanitary checks across Russian regions

Krasnoyarsk Krai imported 47,500 tons of plant products in the first four months of 2026, according to regional phytosanitary authorities. New suppliers this year included Iran and the Netherlands, which shipped watermelons and avocados to the region. Mango imports also increased. Most imports consisted of fresh fruit and vegetables from neighboring countries and Southeast Asia. Quarantine organisms were detected in 103 consignments, and more than 271 tons of imported produce were sent for mandatory disinfestation.

In Zabaykalsky Krai, inspectors checked 950 tons of fresh mango from China imported through the Zabaykalsk checkpoint during the first four months of 2026. In five cases, consignments totaling 35.6 tons were found to be infested with Comstock mealybug. The affected batches were disinfected under official supervision and then cleared for entry.

Pomegranate imports into Russia reached 14,900 tons in 836 consignments by April 25, according to the Southern interregional authority. Main suppliers were Turkey with 9,700 tons, Syria with 4,800 tons, Uzbekistan with 156 tons, Egypt with 100 tons, and Israel with 71 tons. This was slightly above the roughly 14,700 tons imported in the same period of 2025. One consignment weighing 19.2 tons was found to contain Mediterranean fruit fly and was sent for fumigation. The remaining consignments were cleared.

In Dagestan, inspectors checked 5,500 tons of kiwi and 2,600 tons of apples from April 1 to 29. Mediterranean fruit fly was detected in orange and mandarin consignments, while oriental fruit moth was found in apples and pears. The affected shipments were fumigated and released after repeat testing.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru / trk7.ru