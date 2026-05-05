Polish apple concentrate export prices fall despite higher February volumes

Poland exported 17,700 tonnes of non-alcoholic apple concentrate above 67 Brix in February, up 200 tonnes or 1% from January, according to preliminary foreign trade data from the Central Statistical Office. The product categories covered are CN 20097919 and 20097911.

Compared with February last year, export volume increased by 4,600 tonnes, or 35%. Even so, current shipments remain well below the levels seen in 2023 and 2024, when international demand for Polish apple concentrate was considerably stronger.

The increase in February volume was accompanied by lower prices. The average export price was PLN 7.46/kg (€1.75/kg), down 3% from January and 29% lower than in February 2025. The current price level was also below that recorded in February 2024.

Germany remained the main buyer. In the first two months of the year, it imported 12,300 tonnes of Polish apple concentrate. The United Kingdom ranked second with 5,000 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands with 4,500 tonnes.

Source: fruitveb.hu