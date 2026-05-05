Australia's Goulburn Valley faces high fruit fly risk requiring region-specific management

The Goulburn Murray Valley faces a high risk from Queensland Fruit Fly and cannot rely on management approaches used in other parts of Australia, according to a report prepared by fruit fly specialist Andrew Jessup.

The analysis, commissioned by the Council, found that fruit fly management is not a one-size-fits-all approach, with methods used in Queensland and New South Wales not suitable for the GMV due to differences in climate, geography, and population density.

Mayor Shane Sali said, "Local conditions demand local solutions. This independent report confirms what Council, growers and the community have been saying for years - the Goulburn Murray Valley is unique, and a one-size-fits-all approach simply will not work here."

© Greater Shepparton City Council

The report identified the GMV as one of the country's most exposed horticultural regions due to large and dispersed orchards, proximity between residential areas and fruit production, high proportions of susceptible crops, harvest periods overlapping with peak fruit fly activity, and high freight movement.

Without coordinated and funded management, fruit fly populations are expected to increase, placing pressure on growers and the regional economy. The GMV produces more than $1.6 billion in horticultural output annually.

The Goulburn Murray Fruit Fly Program covers Greater Shepparton, Moira Shire, Campaspe Shire, and Strathbogie Shire. Industry and local authorities have sought funding of $1 million per year for area-wide management, while $469,000 was allocated for the 2025/26 financial year. Funding for 2026/27 has been indicated but not confirmed.

Tony Siciliano said, "Fruit fly doesn't stop at farm boundaries. Without a coordinated approach, the burden on individual growers becomes unsustainable."

Council and industry groups continue to call for ongoing funding and coordinated management, alongside community engagement measures, to manage Queensland Fruit Fly risk across the region.

For more information:

Greater Shepparton City Council

Tel: +61 (0) 3 5832 9700

Email: [email protected]

www.greatershepparton.com.au