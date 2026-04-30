UK berry growers face rising input and energy costs at start of season

British Berry Growers (BBG) has highlighted new cost pressures facing UK soft fruit producers following global market disruption since early March.

Initial analysis, based on grower data compiled by Andersons Farm Business Consultants, shows increases across key input categories critical to berry production.

Since 1 March 2026, fertiliser and crop protection costs have risen by 30 to 40% (median 35%), packaging costs by 10 to 25% (median 17.5%), and transport costs by 15 to 25% (median 20%). These increases affect all major UK soft fruit crops, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, across a range of production systems.

© British Berry Growers

While the precise impact varies by crop and business, growers are facing a rapid rise in core production costs at the start of the 2026 season.

For growers producing berries in heated environments, rising energy costs add further pressure. Anderson's analysis indicates that since early March, electricity costs have increased by 10 to 40%, while natural gas costs have risen by around 60%.

These increases are particularly relevant for glasshouse and other heated production systems, where energy represents a large share of total costs. They also affect cooling, storage, and packing operations across the sector.

Nick Marston, Chairman of British Berry Growers, said, "British berry growers are once again dealing with significant cost increases driven by global events outside our control. What stands out here is the scale and the speed; we've seen sharp rises across fertiliser, packaging, and transport in a matter of weeks, just as the UK season gets underway. For those producing in glasshouses, the increases in electricity and particularly gas prices add a further layer of cost at an already high base. These are core inputs. When they move at this level, it has a direct impact on the cost of producing British berries. As we move into the peak season, it's important that these pressures are recognised across the supply chain."

© British Berry GrowersFor more information:

British Berry Growers

Tel: +44 (0) 7966 521779‬

www.britishberrygrowers.org.uk