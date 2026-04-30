Hungarian strawberry harvest at 7,000 to 7,500 tons

Although the cultivated area has increased slightly, this year's strawberry harvest in Hungary is not expected to exceed the average due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) told MTI on Tuesday.

Greenhouse-grown strawberries from domestic production are expected to reach the market from late April, at least a week later than usual, due to spring frosts and cold spells. Open-field strawberries, which account for three-quarters of the total supply, are expected to become available from mid-May.

Weather variability could continue to affect the season, which runs until mid-June. At the same time, limited mechanization is adding pressure to harvesting, as manual labor remains difficult to secure and labor costs are high.

The domestic strawberry area is close to 800 hectares, with this year's production estimated at 7,000 to 7,500 tons. Cultivation is possible across the country, with established growing regions including Lajosmizse, Tahitótfalu, Ormánság, and Heves.

Early sales may be affected by lower-priced imports, although the price gap is expected to narrow by the second half of May as domestic volumes enter the market. Spain remains the largest strawberry producer in the EU, but weather conditions there have also been unfavorable this season, which may support a larger share for Greek strawberries in international trade.

Imports ensure year-round availability of strawberries in Hungary. According to the statement, domestically grown strawberries differ from imported fruit, as crops from Mediterranean countries often ripen unevenly, while nutritional value and flavor develop when fruit is fully ripe.

Hungarian producers focus on variety selection, water and nutrient management, and the use of pest control methods.

Source: Hungary Today