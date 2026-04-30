"The concurrence with Macfrut partly impacted the Freskon fair in Greece"

"The last day of Macfrut, 23 April, was also the first day of the Freskon fair in Thessaloniki, Greece. Unfortunately, there was not much movement on that day, as the partial overlap penalised the Greek fair. Perhaps the two organisations could agree on a calendar for the good of exhibitors and visitors alike."

© FUTURA SrlThe entrance to the fair in Thessaloniki

This was reported by Omar Papi, CEO of Futura srl, a company that deals with technologies for the sorting of fruit and vegetables. "We Italians had to split up to be present at both events. It is true that the Freskon fair has more of a regional character, but it has a certain value for us Italian operators too, since Greek kiwis are grown and marketed by Italians as well."

© FUTURA SrlStands at the fair

There were several Italian exhibitors, and Futura srl was present directly with its "Futura Greece" team. Other companies attended using their own agents on Greek soil.

© FUTURA SrlThe Futura SRL Greece team at the Freskon fair

"The customers and visitors we met were mostly Greek, a sign that the sector is still growing and that, in any case, it is a fair for the production areas. However, I saw several foreign buyers for kiwi, bearing in mind that it is still too early in the season to think about the next harvest."

© FUTURA SrlThe first day of the fair in Thessaloniki

About Macfrut, he said that "We were very pleased with the Italian fair. It was really interesting, with the whole Italian fruit world present, plus I have noticed that foreign visitors and exhibitors are increasing every year. The period was also good, as was the facility in Rimini and the hospitality, with an excellent quality/price ratio".

For more information

Futura s.r.l.

Via R. Mattioli, 136/156

47522 Cesena (FC) Italy

+39 (0) 547-632749

[email protected]