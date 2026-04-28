Pakistan sets June 1 start for mango exports

Pakistan's Federal Ministry of Commerce has set June 1, 2026, as the start date for mango exports for the 2026 crop year after amending the Export Policy Order 2022. The decision follows requests from exporters and was approved by a committee reviewing concerns related to crop conditions, logistics, and market risks.

According to the notification, all other terms and conditions under the Export Policy Order 2022 remain unchanged. The communication has been circulated to relevant institutions, including the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, and the All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association.

The revised export window comes after exporters warned that climate change, freight costs, Middle East tensions, and weather conditions could affect the mango export season. Industry representatives had urged the government to delay shipments to ensure fruit maturity, shelf life, and market performance.

The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association stated that mangoes must remain on trees longer to retain their traditional taste, sweetness, and aroma. Exporters said early shipments could result in low-quality fruit reaching international markets.

Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief of the association, said mango is the ambassador of Pakistan. He warned that exporting low-quality mangoes would affect the country's reputation in global markets and added that shipments should not be rushed before the fruit is ready.

The decision extends the export start date compared to the 2025 season, when exports were allowed from May 20 under a Statutory Regulatory Order, subject to quality and phytosanitary requirements. The earlier start had raised concerns about premature harvesting and its impact on quality and export performance.

Officials indicated that aligning exports with peak harvesting is expected to support shipment quality and pricing in key markets, including the Middle East, Europe, and the Far East.

Pakistan exported 110,000 tons of mangoes worth US$90 million last year. For the 2026 season, production is estimated at around 2.5 million tons, while export volumes are expected to range between 80,000 and 100,000 tons. The final export target is scheduled to be announced on May 15 after reviewing crop conditions, weather impact, freight costs, and market factors.

Pakistan remains among the leading mango-exporting countries, and export timing continues to play a role in maintaining its position in international markets.

Sources: SAMAA / Business Recorder