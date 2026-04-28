Promotions for Spanish oranges and mandarins kick off in Germany, France, and the UK

After 18 years, the Spanish Citrus Interprofessional (Intercitrus) is getting ready to launch a promotional campaign for Spanish oranges and mandarins. The interprofessional has just registered its proposed information and promotion program with the European Union, which covers the period 2027-2029 and is aimed at the German, French, and the United Kingdom markets.

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Following a call for tenders in which five advertising agencies took part, the Intercitrus governing committee awarded the promotional plan to Somos Food Marketing. Under the slogan "So close, so good", the selected campaign aims to promote the consumption of oranges and mandarins grown in Spain, underlining the added value provided by their proximity to European consumers and their production and marketing in accordance with EU regulations.

The President of Intercitrus, Celestino Recatalá, says: "The message chosen seems particularly suitable to us, because it puts the emphasis on the products being local, which in the case of our oranges and mandarins entails the highest standards of freshness, flavor, food safety, and sustainability, as well as labor and social regulations. 'So close, so good' is also a short, catchy slogan that is easy to translate into French and German. We believe that, combined with an attractive and powerful image, this promotional campaign could help reactivate the consumption of our oranges and mandarins in the three most important international markets for the citrus sector."

Between 55 and 75% of the total budget for the extension of the Intercitrus standard, which is expected to amount to around 5 million euros a year for the next five years, will go to the promotion of oranges and mandarins and natural or 100% squeezed juice, ahead of other lines of action such as R&D, phytosanitary defence, and the fight against pests and diseases. The interprofessional association has applied for the current call for aid to secure co-financing for promotional campaigns with European funds of up to 70% (EU countries) and 80% (non-EU countries) in order to increase the final budget.

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