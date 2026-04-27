"We started selling apricots"

The marketing year for greenhouse apricots started on a positive note at Giagni Fruit. The initially limited volumes are expected to increase significantly from the end of April. Despite the adverse weather conditions that affected some production areas during flowering, the current supply area, i.e., Policoro, guarantees a high-quality product.

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"Quantities are still low, but we expect an increase between late April and early May. We aim at a timely positioning on the market, and to consolidate the company brand, focusing on the current high demand. Prices are expected to be constant and in line with last season's high values. Marketing of the apricots should end, as usual, between mid- and late July," says Nunzio Giagni.

The first fruits come from greenhouse cultivation. "The season is structured on a staggered succession of varieties to ensure continuity of supply. We are starting with Ninfa. Despite a less intense colour than standard, the flavour is excellent, and the fruit is highly palatable," explains Giagni. The trader relies on a loyal network of suppliers.

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The apricot market is showing signs of strong resilience, with demand possibly exceeding supply. "We expect prices to remain stable at high levels, similar to last year."

Italy absorbs 90% of the goods marketed by the company; the remaining percentage goes abroad. "At this early stage, the Netherlands is a strategic partner," concludes Giagni.

For more information:

Giagni Fruit

Via Nitti 8

75012 Bernalda (MT)

+39 389 176 4124

[email protected]

www.giagnifruit.com