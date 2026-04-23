"We are now growing beefsteak tomatoes for the first time for select grocery stores"

In the Bong family's greenhouse in Bergheim, Rhineland, this year's harvest is now gradually picking up steam. Cucumbers are already being harvested, and the first regional tomatoes are expected in weeks 18–19. "Due to higher heating oil prices, we didn't plant our tomatoes until the end of February this year—much later than usual—so we'll be harvesting later as well," reveals managing director Michael Bong when asked.

Bong grows cucumbers (2 ha) primarily on a total of four hectares, followed by tomatoes (1.5 ha) and block peppers (0.5 ha). Within the tomato category, cherry, cherry vine, and vine tomatoes dominate, with selected specialties rounding out the tomato range. "New this year are beefsteak tomatoes, which we are growing on about 0.35 hectares at the request of several owner-operated grocery stores." The next step is a gradual transition to so-called HR varieties, he continues.

© Bong TomatenA look at the Bong family's greenhouse cultivation. Bell peppers will be available starting in early May.

Planned expansion of strawberry acreage

In addition to greenhouse vegetables, Bong focuses on growing select open-field crops, such as asparagus, strawberries, and rhubarb. The harvest of tunnel-grown strawberries is expected to begin in week 18, according to Bong, who plans to expand acreage for the next season. "Specifically, we are investing in racks in polytunnels so that we can ideally start the marketing season as early as the beginning of May. In terms of varieties, these are primarily so-called remontant types like Hademar and Florice, although we haven't made a final decision on this yet."

© Bong TomatenMichael Bong markets his produce both through his own direct sales channels and to select retail stores in the surrounding Rhineland region. During peak periods, he employs around 40 seasonal workers, primarily from Poland and Romania.

Strong start to the rhubarb season

Meanwhile, the rhubarb season has gotten off to a successful start. Bong: "As in previous years, we were able to harvest the first stalks in week 15, and we've been quite satisfied with demand so far. Although the initial prices at the start of the season were too high, they were lowered to market levels, which had a correspondingly positive impact on sales." Similar to asparagus, the rhubarb season typically ends around June 10. "Experience shows that rhubarb quality declines toward the end of the season, as the stalks become noticeably softer. That's why we prefer to wrap things up a bit earlier rather than extend the season until St. John's Day."

© Bong Tomaten

Strawberries and asparagus

Asparagus traditionally marks the start of the season at the Bong farm and could already be harvested starting in late March this year as well. "We currently see no significant growth opportunities in asparagus cultivation for our farm and intend to maintain the current acreage for now," he concludes.

© Bong Tomaten

A glimpse into the rhubarb harvest

For more information:

Michael Bong

Bergerhof

50129 Bergheim-Rheidt-Hüchelhoven

Tel.: +49 (0) 2183 413475

[email protected]

www.bong-tomaten.de