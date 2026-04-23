"Very promising start to the stone fruit season both in the field and commercially"

The stone fruit harvest has just started in the central-northern parts of the Spanish Region of Murcia, where 80% of that region's total volume is grown. For now, forecasts point to a May harvest with similar volumes as last year's for nectarines, peaches and flat peaches and with slightly more apricots, which have hardly been affected by hail this year.

"We are already harvesting the first kilos of conventional and organic apricots for export and in the next few days we will be increasing our volumes and start harvesting other varieties," says Santiago Vázquez, Manager of La Vega de Cieza. "By week 19 we should already have enough volumes to open our usual supply lines."



© La Vega de Cieza

Santiago Vázquez, Manager of La Vega de Cieza.

"For this month of May we expect similar production volumes as last season's for the most representative products, such as nectarines, peaches and flat peaches, which leads us to expect a very adequate supply in a European market that is eager for stone fruit to become available, partly also due to the good weather," says Santiago Vázquez. "It is also worth recalling that Murcia is the leading European producer in May."

As for apricots, unlike last year, when hail storms took a toll on crops in important production areas, this year there have been no such problems, and so there will be a greater supply at least until the end of May, as the varieties from that time onwards have suffered some flowering and fruit set issues and a smaller supply is then expected.

According to the manager of La Vega de Cieza, more hours of cold and rain have been recorded this winter, and trees have more vegetation and are producing fruit with better external and internal quality, so larger sizes will be available in May. "Therefore, there won't be a lot of nectarines, peaches and flat peaches available for small packaging formats in supermarkets," he says.

"For the time being, the beginning of the season is also looking very promising on a commercial level, with price levels somewhat higher than last season," says Santiago Vázquez.

Platerina: "Growth, but with caution"

The area planted with platerinas is growing significantly in Spain, where a larger production is already expected this year compared to previous seasons, and with significant increases forecast for the coming campaigns. But how much have the varieties really improved agronomically?



"Many growers in Spain are betting on this product, confident that there have been great varietal improvements, but the reality is that we are still seeing questionable yields at agronomic level in many varieties, with less than 70% suitable for first class," says Santiago Vázquez. "This tells us that if prices are not high enough during the course of the season, profitability margins will be compromised. We are committed to growth with this species, but remain cautious, as there are still aspects to improve in some of the varieties currently on the market."





For more information:

Santiago Vázquez

La Vega de Cieza SCA

T: +34 968455779

[email protected]

www.vegacieza.com



