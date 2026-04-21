Croatian fruit and vegetable sector faces low self-sufficiency

Croatia's agricultural sector is facing structural challenges, with increasing reliance on food imports highlighting the need for changes in production and strategy.

Speaking on HRT's Dnevnik, Aleksandar Mešić, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Zagreb, said current trends are not sustainable but can be addressed through improved organisation, targeted investment, and planning.

A central issue is the trade model, where Croatia exports raw materials while importing higher-value processed products. According to Mešić, this reduces domestic competitiveness and leads to value loss. "This is not a good tactic, as significant value is lost," he said.

Self-sufficiency levels remain below domestic demand in the fruit and vegetable sectors. Production is below 50 per cent overall, while apples are at around 80 per cent, and tomatoes and cabbage range between 70 and 80 per cent. Potato production is at approximately 50 per cent. Some segments perform above domestic demand, including mandarins, cherries, and sour cherries.

Mešić said the focus should be on meeting domestic demand, including supply to households and tourism, through increased local production. Improved organisation, technology adoption, and support for expertise could support output and price levels.

A further limitation is the lack of processing capacity. While production exists, there is limited domestic processing into higher-value products.

Despite available European Union funding, outcomes have been limited. Marijana Petir, Chair of Parliament's Agriculture Committee, said funding has not always delivered results and highlighted the need to focus on added value rather than fund absorption.

Mešić said the sector lacks defined targets and evaluation of support measures, calling for a revised approach based on clear planning and targeted subsidies.

According to Marko Vešligaj, growth in the nominal value of agricultural production since 2010 has been 9 per cent, compared with an EU average of 52 per cent. In real terms, Croatia has declined while the EU has recorded growth.

The sector is being directed toward increasing domestic production, expanding processing capacity, and improving the efficiency of support measures.

Source: CroatiaWeek