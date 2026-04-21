European tomato prices rose sharply in March

Tomato prices in Europe reached exceptionally high levels in March, according to data from the European Commission's tomato dashboard. The average price stood at €2.85 per kilogram, nearly €1 above the five-year average. The dashboard does not track production costs, so it is unclear to what extent these have also increased.

© Europese Commissie

Compared with February, prices rose in almost all countries monitored by the European Commission. The only exceptions were cherry and specialty tomatoes in the Netherlands and truss tomatoes in France, where prices did not increase in March.

When compared with the five-year average, prices in March were between 8% and 75% higher. The only exception was loose round tomatoes in the Netherlands. Their price was 22% below the five-year average, at €1.10 per kilogram, and also remained 17% lower than in 2025, according to EU statistics.

© Europese Commissie

Source: European Commission Tomato Dashboard