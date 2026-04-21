"An early start is becoming a crucial issue for asparagus growers in northern France"

At the Pont d'Achelles farm, Olivier Thomas is banking on an early start to capture an increasingly demanding market from March onwards. "We began the campaign between the 8th and the 10th of March," explains Olivier Thomas. This is made possible by growing both white and green asparagus in tunnels. "If we wait for the first asparagus from open-field cultivation, we start around the 10th of April. But by then, it is already too late compared with other regions of France."

This early start means that we can respond to strong market demand. "From March onwards, producers are out in force, supermarkets are opening lines and asparagus are making the headlines, heralding the start of spring and the arrival of fine weather. At that point, the market is generally buoyant." It is a strategic period, particularly as Easter approaches, when consumption intensifies.

© Ferme du Pont d'Achelles

Tunnels: a production technique that has become essential for achieving earlier harvests

Today, the farm has 5,000 m² of tunnels, a surface area that is set to double to one hectare by next year. "The aim is to supply more of our clients during this key period, between March 10th and April 15th," explains the grower. The aim is to secure an early production month, which has become unavoidable.

The Easter campaign illustrates the importance of this production technique. "Without tunnel production, we would not have had any asparagus for Easter." However, the situation could become even more complicated next year, with Easter falling even earlier than this year.

A sluggish market after Easter

While prices were considered satisfactory before Easter, the situation has since changed. "Today, the market is collapsing," according to Olivier Thomas. "This is partly due to a sudden influx of volumes and an initial delay in production in most regions of France, resulting in a telescoping of harvests."

Added to this is foreign competition. "The Netherlands has arrived with very low prices, which is also likely to have an impact on the market." In the north of France, we have to be careful not to exceed a certain price level, even in periods of strong demand and when the market is favorable," explains Olivier Thomas.

Open-field production just getting underway

As France's latest region, open-field production is just getting underway in the Hauts de France. "We start in mid-April and will continue until the 15th of June," explains the grower. We are lucky to have some very fine asparagus, with lots of flavor. They grow quietly in silty soil, which gives them a really special flavor."

Consumption still uncertain

In the short term, Olivier Thomas hopes that prices will return to more traditional levels, "provided that consumption follows and the market regulates itself." But there are still a number of unknown factors, such as the economic context, energy costs, and consumer behavior. "We do not know whether people will buy asparagus. We do not know whether people will curb their purchases or, on the contrary, want to treat themselves." One thing remains certain: the period up to Mother's Day will be decisive. "After that, consumption generally drops significantly, which will hasten the end of the campaign."

For more information:

Olivier Thomas and Françoise Thomas

La Ferme du Pont d'Achelles

Phone: +33 (0) 3 20 48 60 43

[email protected]

https://www.lafermedupontdachelles.fr