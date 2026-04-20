European fruit sector adopts data-driven sampling ahead of harvest season

As the new fruit harvesting season approaches in Europe, Hectre is entering a new phase of development, strengthening its market presence and introducing solutions to support producers and warehouses in their operational management. The data collected by Hectre provides insights into each batch processed as soon as it enters the warehouse, data that can be used as "digital pre-calibration."

After a period of work in the Southern Hemisphere, particularly in Chile and South Africa, Hectre's international team arrives in Europe with experience on how to apply the data in real-world situations, both in the field and at the receiving dock. "The past few seasons have allowed us to see even more closely how our customers use size and color data to make operational decisions. This has made us more effective in supporting European customers as well," the company explains.

© Hectre

From sampling to operational decisions

Hectre's focus remains on automating fruit sampling by analyzing images of bins or crates captured via fixed cameras or mobile devices, both in the field and as soon as the fruit enters the warehouse. Through solutions such as Arc TopDown for size and color measurement upon receipt, and Receiving and Quality Control for visibility into each batch, companies can perform immediate fruit sampling. This provides information on size distribution by percentage and color distribution by percentage.

This supports a shift from a reactive to a more structured approach, improving the planning of product storage and distribution in cold storage, advanced sales planning, scheduling of grading facilities, and the management of deliveries and payments to producers.

New phase in Europe: expanded team and a more proactive approach

In Europe, Hectre's strategy is evolving. The team has expanded and operates more closely with customers, with a focus on results. This includes increased local presence and support during key phases of the season. More companies are moving from a phase of technological exploration to an operational phase, where the aim is to use data in daily practice.

$12 million to support technological development

Hectre recently completed a $12 million Series A funding round, allocated to the development of technologies. Areas of development include the detection of external defects and systems for analyzing internal defects and ripeness. The aim is to expand the use of data at earlier stages of the process.

Hectre will be present at Macfrut in Rimini, where information on fruit sampling and data management solutions will be available (Hall B3 – Stand 189). "With the European season just around the corner, the central theme remains the same: having data on size and color before processing can make all the difference in daily decisions."

For more information:

Marcin Pędzisz

© HectreHectre

Tel: +39 392 036 9552

Email: [email protected]

Andrea Saadeh

Tel: +39 344 083 5475

[email protected]

Tomas Alvardo

Tel: +34 6769 63705

Email: [email protected]

www.hectre.com