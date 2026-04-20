Taiwanese pineapple prices rise despite pressure from China

Pineapple prices in Taiwan have increased despite market pressure linked to China. Pineapples are Taiwan's main fruit export. China suspended imports in March 2021, citing pest concerns, a move Taiwan stated lacked scientific basis, contravened normal trade practice, and was politically motivated.

Beijing has indicated it may reopen imports of previously banned Taiwanese agricultural and fishery products. The Mainland Affairs Council stated that China intends to use industry associations to influence government decisions.

Reports in local media suggested that farm prices had declined sharply, causing tension among growers. The Ministry of Agriculture denied these reports, stating that prices remain stable and above levels seen before the import ban.

The Agriculture and Food Agency reported that increased domestic demand has pushed farm-gate prices to NT$12 to NT$15 (US$0.37–0.47) per jin (600g), compared with NT$11 to NT$14 (US$0.34–0.44) earlier this month. Export prices are above NT$18 (US$0.56) per jin.

Wholesale data from Taipei showed an average price of NT$39.1 (US$1.22) per kilogram, above the three-year seasonal average of NT$31.95 (US$1.00) per kilogram.

Taiwan's harvest season is underway, with production up 4 per cent year on year, according to Agriculture and Food Agency Chief Secretary Chen Li-yi. Demand is also supported by seasonal factors, including religious events such as Matsu pilgrimages.

Since the China ban, Taiwan has redirected exports to markets including Japan, Canada, and South Korea. Average farm-gate prices for golden diamond pineapples ranged from NT$22.1 to NT$29.08 (US$0.69–0.91) per kilogram between 2021 and last year, compared with NT$20.47 (US$0.64) in 2020.

Exports to Japan reached 9,422 tons this month, close to 9,541 tons in the same period last year. Shipments have continued despite colder conditions in Japan and disruptions in global shipping schedules.

Taiwan may begin pineapple exports to the U.S. as early as next month. The government plans to continue export incentives and expand market diversification to reduce risk.

Industry sources report that China has reinstated tariffs on Taiwanese fruit imports. While Beijing described its proposed measures as supportive, higher tariffs have reduced competitiveness. Sugar apples were cited as an example, with combined duties and value-added taxes approaching 30 per cent after imports resumed.

Even if China reopens its market to Taiwanese pineapples, competitiveness may remain affected.

Following promotional activities in Japan and South Korea, a delegation led by Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che traveled to Penang, Malaysia, to introduce Tainan pineapples to the market. The Tainan City Government stated that the shipment received strong interest before arrival, with preorders selling out.

Source: Taipei Times