Spain launches EU-backed campaign for Axarquía avocados and mangoes

Avocado and mango production in the Axarquía region of Malaga remains a core part of the local economy, with the sector now focusing on strengthening its position in European markets. After several years of drought, recent rainfall has improved water availability, with the La Viñuela reservoir reaching over 90 per cent capacity.

The sector is launching a promotional campaign led by Intertropic and supported by the European Union to highlight the origin and quality of European-grown avocados and mangoes, with a focus on Axarquía production. The campaign, titled 'Avocados and Mangoes from Europe: Fruit with a Heart', will run until 2028 across Spain, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

According to Intertropic president José Linares, one of the main objectives is to improve consumer awareness of product origin. "We want consumers to know that European avocados and mangoes exist, with more positive attributes, and that they can easily recognise them," he said, referring to factors such as proximity, traceability, and trust.

Spain accounts for around 80 per cent of European avocado and mango production, with Axarquía as the main growing area. Production has been affected in recent years by limited water availability.

Avocado turnover increased from 229.7 million euros (US$244.9 million) in 2019 to 443.8 million euros (US$473.0 million) in 2024, while mango production is valued at 121 million euros (US$129.0 million). Linares noted that consumption growth is not always linked to product origin. "Consumption has become the norm, but it is not always linked to the product's origin or characteristics," he said.

Intertropic managing director Antonio Carpintero said the campaign aims to link consumption growth to recognition of European origin. "Consumption in Europe is growing spectacularly, but the challenge now is to ensure that this growth translates into greater recognition of the European origin," he said.

Carpintero added that proximity allows products to reach retail within 48 to 72 hours, while production practices support quality attributes. The campaign will target France, Italy, and the UK, with France remaining the main destination for Spanish avocados.

The program, funded 75 per cent by the EU, will include television, digital, social media, and retail initiatives, with the aim of increasing visibility and supporting sales of European avocados and mangoes.

Source: Sur in English