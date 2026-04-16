Latvia considers tomato imports from Azerbaijan

Latvia is considering tomato imports from Azerbaijan as part of efforts to expand agricultural trade. Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze raised the topic during the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha.

Krauze said that logistical distance is not seen as a limiting factor for trade flows. "Currently, we mainly import tomatoes from Spain, more precisely from the Andalusia region. That distance is about 3,900 kilometres. The distance between Baku and Riga is about 3,200 kilometres. This shows that delivering high-quality fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Latvia is entirely feasible," he said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijani agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables, could be introduced to the Latvian market. He added that further cooperation could support the development of trade between the two countries.

Source: Report News Agency