Italian nut spread range expands with fruit and almond blends

Ingredient quality, supply chain transparency, and social responsibility are the pillars upon which Euro Company has based its operations over the last forty years. This framework has supported the Italian company in positioning itself as an international partner in the nut and dried fruit sector, with a presence in 20 countries.

Founded in 1979, Euro Company has developed an integrated business model that connects the origin of its nuts and fruit, processing, and distribution, with the aim of generating value throughout the supply chain. This approach results in a transparent and traceable supply chain, built on direct relationships with growers and long-term agreements, alongside a focus on sustainable and responsible practices.

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As a legally recognised Benefit Corporation and certified B Corp, Euro Company combines economic activity with environmental and social considerations, reinvesting part of its profits in social initiatives and supply chain development. Product quality is linked to this broader approach, which combines sustainability, production practices, and product development.

The quality of ingredients is supported through in-house processing and technical expertise. This enables the company to develop products aligned with demand for natural and minimally processed options. At the same time, consumers are placing more focus on the impact of purchasing decisions.

The product portfolio is distributed across several brands, including Nut's Amore, which focuses on nuts, snacks, and spreads without added sugars, and Econoce, the company's organic line. Nut's Amore is used to introduce product developments to international markets.

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Under this brand, the 100% nut spread range has been expanded with two additions: Strawberry, Coconut & Almond, and Mango & Almond.

The new blends combine almonds with dried mango, strawberry, and coconut, adding to the existing range of nut spreads.

"Nut's Amore was created to bring Italian quality, natural provenance, and innovation to international markets," states Michele Schiavina, Export Sales Director at Euro Company. "The expansion of the range responds to increasingly sophisticated demand, where consumers look for distinctive, ethically-sound products with a high level of convenience."

The new products were also presented at the Tavola trade fair in Kortrijk, a European trade fair focused on food, where Belgium remains one of the company's established markets.

© Euro CompanyFor more information:

Euro Company

Tel: +39 (0) 544416711

Email: [email protected]

www.eurocompany.it