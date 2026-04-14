Tesco and Aldi lead UK British apple sales

UK supermarket sales of British apples in March 2026 show clear differences between retail market share and sourcing patterns, with discounters continuing to over-index on domestic supply.

Tesco remained the largest outlet, selling approximately 4,500 tons of British apples. The retailer accounted for around 22% of British apples sold, compared with a grocery market share of about 28%, indicating a slightly lower reliance on domestic fruit relative to its overall size.

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Aldi ranked second with roughly 4,100 tons, representing about 20% of British apples sold, while its total grocery market share stood near 11%. Lidl followed with around 3,600 tons and approximately 18% of British apple sales, compared to a market share of about 8%. Both discounters continue to source a higher proportion of British apples relative to their share of the grocery market.

Sainsbury's recorded sales of approximately 3,000 tons, accounting for around 15% of British apple volumes, closely aligned with its grocery market share of about 16%. Asda sold about 1,800 tons, representing roughly 9% of British apples, compared to a market share near 12%, indicating a lower relative share of domestic sourcing.

Among mid-tier retailers, Waitrose sold approximately 900 tons of British apples, accounting for about 4% of volumes, broadly in line with its market share of around 5%. Morrisons handled around 800 tons, representing about 3% of British apple sales, compared with a grocery share near 9%, showing a lower proportion of domestic sourcing.

M&S and the Co-op recorded similar volumes at around 700 tons and 600 tons respectively, with British apple shares of about 3% each. Both retailers showed a slightly lower proportion compared to their total grocery market shares, estimated at around 4% for M&S and 5% for Co-op.

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Ocado sold approximately 400 tons, accounting for around 2% of British apple volumes, in line with its grocery market share. Smaller retailers grouped as "Others" handled about 100 tons, while Iceland recorded the lowest volume at around 50 tons, both showing limited participation in British apple sales relative to their market presence.

Overall, the data highlights a continued trend where Aldi and Lidl source a higher share of British apples relative to their grocery market position, while larger retailers such as Tesco and Asda show a more balanced or lower proportion of domestic sourcing.

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