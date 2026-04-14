Strawberries up 25% as apple prices remain stable

UK wholesale prices showed mixed movements this week, with strawberries and asparagus recording the strongest increases, while most apple categories posted modest changes.

In apples, prices were generally stable to slightly higher. Bramley's seedling averaged £1.23/kg, down from £1.29/kg last week, a decrease of £-0.06 (-5%). Cox's orange group rose to £1.33/kg from £1.29/kg, up £0.04 (3%). Egremont Russet increased to £2.00/kg from £1.84/kg, a gain of £0.16 (9%). Braeburn moved up to £1.32/kg from £1.26/kg, up £0.06 (5%), while Gala edged higher to £1.32/kg from £1.30/kg, an increase of £0.02 (2%). Other late-season apples averaged £1.07/kg, compared to £1.05/kg last week, up £0.02 (2%).

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In pears, prices remained unchanged. Conference pears held at £1.25/kg, while Doyenne du Comice remained at £1.10/kg, both showing no weekly change.

Soft fruit activity was led by strawberries, which saw a sharp increase. Average prices rose to £4.50/kg from £3.60/kg, up £0.90 (25%). No price data was reported this week for blackberries, currants, blueberries, cherries, gooseberries, raspberries, or plums.

In vegetables, asparagus posted a strong increase. Prices averaged £20.53/kg, up from £18.17/kg last week, a rise of £2.36 (13%). The reported price range for asparagus was wide, between £16.00/kg and £30.00/kg, reflecting variable supply and quality.

Overall, the market showed firming in seasonal lines, particularly strawberries and asparagus, while core fruit categories such as apples and pears remained relatively stable.

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