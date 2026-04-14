Uzbekistan and Portugal expand agricultural cooperation in technology and trade

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, led by department head Zhamoliddin Babakhanov, is on a working visit to Portugal to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector.

During the visit, agreements were reached with Kiangle AI on the use of artificial intelligence technologies for crop yield analysis and forecasting, assessment of climate change impacts on agriculture, and evaluation of market dynamics. A pilot project worth around $100,000 is planned to implement AI solutions in crop production and livestock farming.

An additional agreement was signed with Azinor Group covering the development of agricultural trade between the two countries. The parties plan to increase bilateral trade to $5 million by 2026–2027, with a focus on expanding exports of Uzbek agricultural products and diversifying imports.

Cooperation agreements were also reached with several Portuguese companies, including Companhia das Frutas, Importações Nunes, Sogevinus Fine Wines, Tavares & Tavares Lda, and Frutas Lusa. The agreements focus on expanding import and export operations.

Planned exports from Uzbekistan include dried fruit and processed agricultural products, while imports from Portugal are expected to cover citrus fruits, olive oil, and olive-based products.

Source: www.uzdaily.uz