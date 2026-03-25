Russia rejects pomelo and pear shipments over labeling violations

On March 19–20, 2026, Russian authorities banned the transit of a fruit shipment in the Kurgan region due to labeling violations. Inspectors found that a 16.2-tonne consignment of Chinese pomelo, transported from Kazakhstan to the Moscow region, listed a logistics center instead of the country of origin on its labeling. As this breached the Eurasian Economic Union phytosanitary requirements, the shipment was returned to the exporting country.

In a separate case, on February 11, 2026, authorities in the Smolensk region stopped a truck carrying 22 tonnes of Conference pears. The cargo had no labeling or accompanying phytosanitary documentation, and the carrier could not confirm its origin.

The pears were identified as products of European origin and classified as sanctioned goods prohibited from entering the Russian market. Following laboratory testing, the shipment was destroyed on March 18.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru