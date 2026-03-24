Greek citrus exports move closer to Thailand market access

Greek citrus exports are moving toward access to the Thai market following an inspection visit by Thai phytosanitary authorities.

A delegation carried out evaluations of orange and mandarin production in Argolis, Laconia, and Aetolia-Acarnania. The inspection assessed whether Greece's phytosanitary system meets Thailand's import requirements, a prerequisite for market access.

The evaluation covered the full production chain, including harvesting, sorting, packaging, traceability, and pest management systems. Thai officials were accompanied by representatives from regional agricultural authorities and scientists from the Benaki Phytopathological Institute.

The assessment also included laboratory diagnostics and public phytosanitary services at the regional and national levels. The outcome is expected to support the start of exports to Thailand in autumn 2026, aligned with the 2026-2027 export season.

The visit concluded with meetings in Athens between the Thai delegation and Greek officials, including Secretary General for Agricultural Policy and International Relations Antonis Filippis. Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in agricultural trade.

Filippis stated that the outcome "confirms the reliability of Greek phytosanitary mechanisms and the excellent quality of citrus products", while noting continued efforts to expand export markets.

Source: Voria