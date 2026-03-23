Nationwide Produce acquires Eurofresh and expands operations

Nationwide Produce has completed its first acquisition, marking a shift from its previous organic growth model and expanding its operations in Evesham.

The acquisition provides a third refrigerated depot on Vale Park, Evesham, now operating as the Nationwide Evesham – Eurofresh Site. It also includes Eurofresh's refrigerated vehicle fleet, extending delivery coverage across the UK and Ireland and adding capacity for further growth.

© Nationwide Produce

All business previously handled by Eurofresh will now operate under the Nationwide Produce name. Integration is in progress, with orders being managed by Nationwide Produce.

The Eurofresh Site will primarily function as a storage facility for completed pallets, while picking and packing will continue at the main Evesham site. Pallets will be transferred to the Eurofresh Site for dispatch, reducing yard traffic and increasing available pallet space.

© Nationwide Produce

The additional depot, fleet, and staff increase operational capacity and distribution capability. Eurofresh's warehouse, transport, and commercial staff are being incorporated into the business.

© Nationwide ProduceFor more information:

Nationwide Produce

Tel: +44 (0) 1704 540400

Email: [email protected]

www.nationwideproduce.com