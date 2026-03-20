Kenyan fresh produce exports face EU compliance challenges

Kenya's fresh produce sector, a source of rural livelihoods and foreign exchange, is facing pressure in exports to the European Union (EU). The situation is linked to compliance requirements, post-harvest inefficiencies, and regulatory changes affecting market access.

Stricter EU pesticide regulations are a key factor. Amendments to Regulation (EC) No. 396/2005 removed more than 30 commonly used active substances, limiting crop protection options. In addition, buyers require full traceability, microbial safety, grading consistency, cold-chain integrity, and accurate documentation. For growers and exporters, meeting these requirements remains a challenge.

Production levels remain stable, with high-value crops grown across the country. However, losses occur due to weak aggregation systems, limited storage, and restricted access to accredited testing. Produce is lost during transit or rejected at ports, affecting returns.

The regulatory framework continues to evolve. The European Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy are introducing stricter standards on pesticide use, traceability, and documentation. Response capacity remains limited. Agricultural extension officers often have limited knowledge of EU standards, while laboratory access is concentrated around Nairobi. This results in higher costs and delays for sample testing. Water quality issues, microbial risks, and pests such as False Codling Moth add to export risks.

Export Supply Hubs are being explored as a response. These centres combine cold storage, residue testing, inspection services, certification, and digital traceability systems. Pilot projects show that such hubs can reduce compliance costs, improve inspection timelines, and support market access. When implemented across horticulture regions, they can serve multiple production areas.

Implementation depends on county-level coordination. Counties are responsible for agriculture and need the capacity to manage operations, support extension services, and deploy mobile laboratories and digital systems. Compliance systems require integration into local production structures.

The private sector and development partners are also involved in addressing constraints. Investments in shared infrastructure, training, and traceability systems are being developed within supply chains. Programmes such as the EU's Business Environment and Export Enhancement Programme, implemented with TradeMark Africa, support infrastructure development and market access.

Compliance improvements may also support trade within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Harmonised sanitary and phytosanitary protocols create opportunities for regional trade. Establishing verifiable compliance systems may support exports within Africa and to global markets.

The sector's performance depends on integrating compliance into production, post-harvest handling, and logistics. This includes developing cost-efficient systems that support farmers, reduce losses, and maintain export flows.

Source: Floriculture