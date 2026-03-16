"Customers are often prepared to pay more for the French origin"

Sometimes all it takes is a simple change of display to transform the dynamics of a product. This was once again the case at Carrefour, with a promotional campaign dedicated to French bananas. At the Wasquehal store, the fruit and vegetable team chose to promote the French origin on the self-service shelf, with immediate success among consumers.

© Carrefour

An operation designed to promote the French origin

For Lionel Desmulier, assistant manager of the fruit and vegetable section in the store, the objective was clear: to put the French banana back at the heart of the aisle. "We really wanted to put the spotlight back on French bananas in the self-service section. Usually, several origins are offered, but during this operation, we chose to play the French origin card to the fullest."

The action, which has been in place for around ten days, is based on a specific display and a dedicated area to clearly distinguish French bananas from other products. It is a strategy that seems to be paying off, despite the slightly higher price tag. "Consumers love them, even if they pay a bit more. The price does not hold them back; on the contrary. They are very happy to get a French product."

A threefold increase in sales

The success can be measured directly on the shelves. According to the assistant manager, sales volumes have literally exploded since the operation was launched. "We now sell over 2,000 bananas per day. When we are not promoting bananas, we sell 400 to 800 a day."

An initial promotion of French bananas was already carried out a few weeks ago, with similar results. The operation was even a victim of its own success, as the chain quickly ran out of stock. "The first time, we did not give our suppliers any advance warning, and we quickly ran out of bananas. This time, we anticipated and asked our supplier to adapt his volumes. The supplier even came to the store to install the promotional material and totems dedicated to the operation."

© Carrefour

A lasting craze for French and local products

Beyond this operation, the experience confirms a fundamental trend: the growing attraction of consumers to products of French and local origin. "As soon as we promote a French product, even if it is a bit more expensive, we sell more of it than other origins," explains Lionel Desmullier. This preference is also true of other products in the fruit and vegetable section.

The store also works with a number of local suppliers located just a few kilometers from the hypermarket, whose products are a real hit with consumers. "We work with four or five local producers, and we see that consumers really appreciate this type of offer," he explains. While more affordable products are essential to meet every need, they are not necessarily the best sellers. "Of course, we will always have products to suit smaller budgets, but many consumers today prefer to spend a little more to buy the French origin." According to Lionel Desmulier, this trend seems to be lasting, despite the current economic climate.

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Lionel Desmulier

Carrefour Wasquehal