An Italian-Japanese partnership in the citrus juice industry

"Our company team will be in Tokyo until 13 March 2026, participating in Foodex Japan, the largest international food and beverage fair in Asia," says Salvatore Imbesi, the manager of the Agrumi-Gel brand from Sicily, which specializes in processing citrus fruits, pomegranates, prickly pears, and summer fruits.

"Despite the current geopolitical tensions, one can perceive how much the Japanese culture appreciates certified quality food throughout the production chain." This year, Agrumi-Gel celebrates the eighteenth anniversary of its collaboration with the multinational corporation Sumitomo Foods, for which it produces Sicilian blood orange and lemon juices. Our two companies solidified their partnership and signed an exclusive contract for the supply of concentrated natural citrus juices precisely during the fair."

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"The current citrus fruit campaign is under pressure due to climate disasters, which have caused a 80% drop in production, particularly in areas exposed to cyclones. Poor fruit quality and disputes with large retailers have led to the suspension of exports. Additionally, the war involving Iran is causing significant repercussions for energy costs and the international transportation sector. Consequently, Italian and European fruit and vegetable exporters are experiencing these price hikes and logistical challenges as well," he says.

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"After the last cyclone, the amount of fruit destined for industrial processing increased by 40 per cent. However, due to a general shortage of fruit, the campaign is coming to an end. Specifically, volumes are reduced by 60 per cent this week, and it is expected that, by the end of the month, there will be just under 10 per cent of the usual amount of fruit available for processing. We have also noted a significant slowdown in purchases and reduced demand for blond oranges, partly due to the low prices of Brazilian juice. Conversely, demand for lemons is trending upward, despite competitive pressure from countries such as South Africa, Spain, and Turkey, which are gaining important international market shares."

© AGRUMI-GEL Srl

"The price of blond orange derivatives is being pushed down by Brazilian juice," says Salvatore Imbesi. "It has maintained a constant downward trajectory, resulting in prices that are too low compared to the production costs of Italian products. We are committed to safeguarding the 'Made in Italy' distinction by raising awareness among organized producer organizations and individual producers. Initially, we had hoped for a positive outcome for the Tarocco orange, but the Harry and Oriana cyclones led to a real catastrophe. The first 5,000 yuzu seedlings that we planted in Sicily were destroyed as well. We were supposed to harvest the first fruits this year."

Agrumi-Gel distributes its products to five continents. The distribution volumes are as follows: 10% to Italy, 50% to Europe, 25% to Japan, and 15% to the Americas. The company sells directly to bottling companies worldwide. Products are supplied in 220-liter metal drums, 25-kilogram plastic containers and pails, and 25-ton tanks. The main customers are beverage and cosmetics producers. Recently, the company established a department to package finished products in cartons and bottles, opening up the end-consumer market.

For more information:

Agrumi-Gel S.r.l.

C.da Girotta

98051 Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (ME) - Italy

+39 090 9707329

+39 090 9797967

+39 329 354 0163

[email protected]

www.agrumigel.it