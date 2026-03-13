Late frost risks drive demand for microclimate analysis and active crop protection systems

Late frosts remain one of the weather events growers fear the most, particularly in high-value fruit production. When temperatures fall below critical thresholds during flowering or the early stages of fruit development, the consequences can be immediate, including damaged blossoms, reduced fruit set, or even the complete loss of the harvest.

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In recent years, climate variability has added another layer of uncertainty for growers. Winters have become milder, sometimes triggering earlier bud break. When this is followed by cold episodes in spring, crops can be exposed to temperatures they are no longer physiologically prepared to withstand. For producers of cherries, almonds, walnuts, apples, peaches, or berries, a single night of frost can jeopardize the entire season.

Microclimates within the same field

One of the factors that most influences frost damage is the behavior of cold air within a field. During so-called radiation frosts, which occur on clear nights with little wind, cold air becomes denser and tends to accumulate in the lowest areas of the terrain, especially in depressions or zones with limited air circulation.

This process creates different microclimates within the same farm, where some areas may register significantly lower temperatures than others. Understanding these variations is key to anticipating risk and applying protection measures efficiently.

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Technological solutions such as those developed by The Climate Box aim to address this challenge. Using sensors, meteorological modeling, and numerical simulations, the system analyzes the microclimate of an agricultural operation based on historical data.

Technological solutions such as those developed by The Climate Box aim to address this challenge. Using sensors, meteorological modeling, and numerical simulations, the system analyzes the microclimate of an agricultural operation based on historical data.

From prediction to active protection

Predicting frost risk is only part of the strategy. When weather conditions indicate a possible frost event, having systems capable of actively modifying the crop microclimate can make a decisive difference.

One of the technologies developed for this purpose is the SIS (Selective Inverted Sink) system, a solution patented by SAT Garden for the active protection of crops against frost.

"The operating principle is based on the natural behavior of cold air. During the night, denser and colder air accumulates near the ground, exactly where flowers and developing fruit are located. The SIS system works by selectively extracting that cold air and expelling it to higher layers of the atmosphere, where it mixes with warmer air."

Using a high-capacity vertical ventilation system, the equipment pushes cold air upward, roughly 80 to 100 meters into the atmosphere, preventing its accumulation around the crop and helping maintain a more stable temperature near the plants.

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Solutions tailored to each farm

The effectiveness of frost protection systems depends largely on a prior analysis of each farm. Factors such as topography, field orientation, planting density, and cold air movement determine both the number and placement of the required ventilation units.

For this reason, projects typically begin with a technical microclimate study of the farm, combining climate analysis tools with field-based agronomic expertise.

In Europe, SAT Garden is responsible for the installation and development of these systems, integrating both the climate analysis technology developed by The Climate Box and the company's patented SIS anti-frost system.

This approach allows tailored solutions to be designed for each agricultural operation, optimizing crop protection and the use of resources.

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Anticipation as a strategy

Although eliminating climate risk entirely is impossible, the combination of advanced forecasting tools and active protection systems can significantly reduce crop vulnerability to frost events.

In an agricultural landscape increasingly shaped by climate variability, many growers are turning to preventive strategies to protect their investment and ensure production continuity.

For high-value crops, where each hectare represents substantial costs and years of investment, anticipating frost events is becoming a key strategic decision for the long-term economic sustainability of farms.

© SATGardenFor more information:

SATGarden

C/ d'Orient, 32 08172 Sant Cugat del Vallés (Barcelona)

T. (+34) 935 122 686

[email protected]

www.satgarden.com